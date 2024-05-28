Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Porter Participates in VBSS drills with Argentine Navy [Image 5 of 7]

    Porter Participates in VBSS drills with Argentine Navy

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Seaman Geoffrey Ottinger 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    An MH-60S Seahawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, hovers over Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) during a visit, board, search, and Seizure exercise while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 31, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Geoffrey L. Ottinger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 19:49
    Photo ID: 8443572
    VIRIN: 240531-N-CU716-1468
    Resolution: 5343x3005
    Size: 15.04 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Porter Participates in VBSS drills with Argentine Navy [Image 7 of 7], by SN Geoffrey Ottinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    George Washington and USS Porter Participate in VBSS drills with Argentine Navy
    TAGS

    VBSS
    Photoex
    CVN73
    USSGW
    SS24
    Southern Seas 24

