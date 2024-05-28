An MH-60S Seahawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, hovers over Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) during a visit, board, search, and Seizure exercise while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 31, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Geoffrey L. Ottinger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 19:49 Photo ID: 8443572 VIRIN: 240531-N-CU716-1468 Resolution: 5343x3005 Size: 15.04 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Porter Participates in VBSS drills with Argentine Navy [Image 7 of 7], by SN Geoffrey Ottinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.