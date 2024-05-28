Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 3 of 3]

    Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Jim O'Donnell 

    Parks Reserve Forces Training Area

    Jerry Silva, Head of Plans and Operations, Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA)addresses the audience at PRFTA's Asian American Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Heritage Month Observance, at the garrison's Recreation Center, May 21, 2024. More than thirty members of the Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) Community celebrated Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander (AANHPI) heritage and culture at PRFTA’s Recreation Center, May 21, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 18:41
    Photo ID: 8443533
    VIRIN: 240521-A-SV101-6613
    Resolution: 1920x2872
    Size: 251.08 KB
    Location: DUBLIN, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 3 of 3], by Jim O'Donnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Heritage Month
    Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Heritage Month
    Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #PRFTA
    #AANHPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT