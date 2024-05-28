Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Jerry Silva, Head of Plans and Operations, Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA)addresses the audience at PRFTA's Asian American Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Heritage Month Observance, at the garrison's Recreation Center, May 21, 2024. More than thirty members of the Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) Community celebrated Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander (AANHPI) heritage and culture at PRFTA’s Recreation Center, May 21, 2024.

