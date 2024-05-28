Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 2 of 3]

    Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Jim O'Donnell 

    Parks Reserve Forces Training Area

    Steve Liao, a Tri-Valley business leader from Dublin, Calif. speaks about the Asian American influence on American culture at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area's (PRFTA) Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance May 21, 2024 at PRFTA's Recreation Center. More than thirty members of the Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) Community celebrated Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander (AANHPI) heritage and culture at PRFTA’s Recreation Center, May 21, 2024.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 3 of 3], by Jim O'Donnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #PRFTA
    #AANHPI

