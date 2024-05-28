Steve Liao, a Tri-Valley business leader from Dublin, Calif. speaks about the Asian American influence on American culture at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area's (PRFTA) Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance May 21, 2024 at PRFTA's Recreation Center. More than thirty members of the Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) Community celebrated Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander (AANHPI) heritage and culture at PRFTA’s Recreation Center, May 21, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 18:41
|Photo ID:
|8443532
|VIRIN:
|240521-A-SV101-9950
|Resolution:
|2828x1891
|Size:
|239.45 KB
|Location:
|DUBLIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 3 of 3], by Jim O'Donnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
