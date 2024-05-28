D-Day 80 celebrations in Sainte-Mère-Église

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade play soccer with French children in the town square of Sainte-Mère-Église, Normandy, May 31, 2024. Military personnel, tourists and French locals all gathered to join in celebrating the 80th Anniversary of D-Day. Commemorative events such as these serve to honor the sacrifices of U.S. service members made 80 years ago in securing peace and security, and inspiring future generations to value a collective vision of global peace. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero)

