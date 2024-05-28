Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Day 80 celebrations in Sainte-Mère-Église [Image 3 of 3]

    D-Day 80 celebrations in Sainte-Mère-Église

    SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FRANCE

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade play soccer with French children in the town square of Sainte-Mère-Église, Normandy, May 31, 2024. Military personnel, tourists and French locals all gathered to join in celebrating the 80th Anniversary of D-Day. Commemorative events such as these serve to honor the sacrifices of U.S. service members made 80 years ago in securing peace and security, and inspiring future generations to value a collective vision of global peace. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 17:44
    Photo ID: 8443408
    VIRIN: 240531-Z-JU983-1020
    Resolution: 4000x5000
    Size: 12.24 MB
    Location: SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day 80 celebrations in Sainte-Mère-Église [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Alejandro Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WWWII80inEurope

