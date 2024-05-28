USSTRATCOM Commander Visits Barksdale AFB

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES 05.28.2024 Courtesy Photo 2nd Bomb Wing

Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander, U.S. Strategic Command, speaks to the audience during his portrait unveiling ceremony at the Air Force Global Strike Command headquarters at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 28, 2024. Cotton’s portrait will be displayed inside of the headquarters building alongside other former AFGSC commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)