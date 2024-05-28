Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSTRATCOM Commander Visits Barksdale AFB

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander, U.S. Strategic Command, speaks to the audience during his portrait unveiling ceremony at the Air Force Global Strike Command headquarters at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 28, 2024. Cotton’s portrait will be displayed inside of the headquarters building alongside other former AFGSC commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)

    This work, USSTRATCOM Commander Visits Barksdale AFB, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USSTRATCOM
    Barksdale
    AFGSC
    2BW
    General Cotton

