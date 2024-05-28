Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D-5 Pad Launch

    D-5 Pad Launch

    UNITED STATES

    01.15.1987

    Photo by Bob Hall 

    Naval Ordnance Test Unit

    The U.S. Navy launched the first developmental flight test model of the new Trident II (D-5) missile at 10:25 a.m. on Jan. 15, 1987, from Complex 46 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.1987
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 14:50
    Photo ID: 8442915
    VIRIN: 870115-F-XX000-1001
    Resolution: 0x0
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-5 Pad Launch, by Bob Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fleet Ballistic Missile
    Naval Ordnance Test Unit
    Trident II D5 missile system

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT