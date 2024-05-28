D-5 Pad Launch

The U.S. Navy launched the first developmental flight test model of the new Trident II (D-5) missile at 10:25 a.m. on Jan. 15, 1987, from Complex 46 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

