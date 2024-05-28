Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Embracing Culture: One dish at a time [Image 5 of 5]

    Embracing Culture: One dish at a time

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing

    The 377th Comptroller Squadron poses for a photo after a celebration at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. After enlisting in 2021, Kim successfully completed Basic Military Training, Finance Technical School and was then stationed at Kirtland as a financial management flight technician in the 377 CPTS. After a period of time, Kim transitioned within the finance career field to become a 377 CPTS financial management analysis technician. In his current role, Kim oversees and helps manage various unit budgets across base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)

    Diversity
    Asian American
    Pacific Islander
    Heritage Month
    Native Hawaiian
    AANHPI

