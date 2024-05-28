Embracing Culture: one dish at a time

The 377th Comptroller Squadron poses for a photo after a celebration at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. After enlisting in 2021, Kim successfully completed Basic Military Training, Finance Technical School and was then stationed at Kirtland as a financial management flight technician in the 377 CPTS. After a period of time, Kim transitioned within the finance career field to become a 377 CPTS financial management analysis technician. In his current role, Kim oversees and helps manage various unit budgets across base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)

