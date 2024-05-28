The 377th Comptroller Squadron poses for a photo after a celebration at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. After enlisting in 2021, Kim successfully completed Basic Military Training, Finance Technical School and was then stationed at Kirtland as a financial management flight technician in the 377 CPTS. After a period of time, Kim transitioned within the finance career field to become a 377 CPTS financial management analysis technician. In his current role, Kim oversees and helps manage various unit budgets across base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)
Embracing Culture: one dish at a time
