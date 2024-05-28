Embracing Culture: one dish at a time

Senior Airman Christopher Kim, 377th Comptroller Squadron financial management analysis technician, attends a meeting at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., May 21, 2024. In the diverse military world, Kim serves as a role model for cultural pride and resilience. Through the simple act of cooking, he preserves his heritage, builds cultural understanding for others and honors his family legacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)

