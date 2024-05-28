Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Embracing Culture: One dish at a time [Image 2 of 5]

    Embracing Culture: One dish at a time

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Senior Airman Christopher Kim, 377th Comptroller Squadron financial management analysis technician, discusses budgets with Albina Urioste, 377 CPTS financial management analysis lead budget analyst, at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., May 21, 2024. In the diverse military world, Kim serves as a role model for cultural pride and resilience. Through the simple act of cooking, he preserves his heritage, builds cultural understanding for others and honors his family legacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 13:21
    Photo ID: 8442652
    VIRIN: 240521-F-ST571-1027
    Resolution: 5969x3971
    Size: 4.57 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
    This work, Embracing Culture: One dish at a time [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Embracing Culture: one dish at a time

    Diversity
    Asian American
    Pacific Islander
    Heritage Month
    Native Hawaiian
    AANHPI

