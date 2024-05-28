Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Siblings in Life, Siblings in Service [Image 10 of 10]

    Siblings in Life, Siblings in Service

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Brother and Sister, Billy and Lily Membreno Paz, grew up in a tight-knit family dynamic in a family of seven. With strong El Salvadorian roots, they were surrounded by a depth of culture throughout their childhood that later influenced them to both choose to enlist into the Marine Corps.

    Shipping from RSS Decatur, both Billy and Lily arrived at Parris Island together, with the same goal in mind: Earn the Title of United States Marine. Training simultaneously in Bravo Company, the siblings used the motivation they found in each other and their family back home to not only earn the title, but excel in doing so.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 13:11
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
    This work, Siblings in Life, Siblings in Service [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Jacqueline Akamelu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

