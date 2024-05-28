Brother and Sister, Billy and Lily Membreno Paz, grew up in a tight-knit family dynamic in a family of seven. With strong El Salvadorian roots, they were surrounded by a depth of culture throughout their childhood that later influenced them to both choose to enlist into the Marine Corps.



Shipping from RSS Decatur, both Billy and Lily arrived at Parris Island together, with the same goal in mind: Earn the Title of United States Marine. Training simultaneously in Bravo Company, the siblings used the motivation they found in each other and their family back home to not only earn the title, but excel in doing so.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 13:11 Photo ID: 8442638 VIRIN: 240524-M-CV013-2080 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 8.79 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Siblings in Life, Siblings in Service [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Jacqueline Akamelu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.