Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Skelton takes responsibility for 597th Transportation Brigade's troops

    Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Skelton takes responsibility for 597th Transportation Brigade's troops

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Photo by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Skelton takes responsibility for 597th Transportation Brigade's troops during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony on June 10, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 11:51
    Photo ID: 8442521
    VIRIN: 220610-A-QT896-9628
    Resolution: 6240x3512
    Size: 8.96 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Skelton takes responsibility for 597th Transportation Brigade's troops, by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    formation
    transportation
    static display

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT