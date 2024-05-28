Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Skelton takes responsibility for 597th Transportation Brigade's troops during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony on June 10, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 11:51
|Photo ID:
|8442521
|VIRIN:
|220610-A-QT896-9628
|Resolution:
|6240x3512
|Size:
|8.96 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Skelton takes responsibility for 597th Transportation Brigade's troops, by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT