Washington Guardsman reconnects with Palauan roots through State Partnership Program

Palau President Surangel Whipps, center, poses with members of the National Guard Bureau, including Air Force Maj. Marvin Yamada, Jr., far left, during an event at the Ngarachamayong Cultural Center in downtown Koror, Palau, April 29, 2024. During the ceremony, Whipps Jr., Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, and Army National Guard Col. Michael Cruz, adjutant general of the Guam National Guard, signed a declaration formalizing the nation's newest state partnership between the U.S. Territory of Guam and the Republic of Palau. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)

Date Taken: 05.30.2024
Location: KOROR, PW