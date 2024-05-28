Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington Guardsman reconnects with Palauan roots through State Partnership Program [Image 5 of 5]

    Washington Guardsman reconnects with Palauan roots through State Partnership Program

    KOROR, PALAU

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena 

    National Guard Bureau

    Palau President Surangel Whipps, center, poses with members of the National Guard Bureau, including Air Force Maj. Marvin Yamada, Jr., far left, during an event at the Ngarachamayong Cultural Center in downtown Koror, Palau, April 29, 2024. During the ceremony, Whipps Jr., Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, and Army National Guard Col. Michael Cruz, adjutant general of the Guam National Guard, signed a declaration formalizing the nation's newest state partnership between the U.S. Territory of Guam and the Republic of Palau. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 10:19
    Photo ID: 8442208
    VIRIN: 240428-Z-EP075-1005
    Resolution: 5365x2557
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: KOROR, PW
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington Guardsman reconnects with Palauan roots through State Partnership Program [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Elizabeth Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Diversity
    Guam National Guard
    Palau
    Washington National Guard
    SEA Whitehead
    AANHPI

