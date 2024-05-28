Washington Guardsman reconnects with Palauan roots through State Partnership Program

Air Force Maj. Marvin Yamada, Jr., a mission crew commander in the Western Air Defense Sector, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, serves as the co-emcee during a historic event at the Ngarachamayong Cultural Center in downtown Koror, Palau, April 29, 2024. During the ceremony, President Surangel Whipps Jr., Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, and Army National Guard Col. Michael Cruz, adjutant general of the Guam National Guard, signed a declaration formalizing the nation's newest state partnership between the U.S. Territory of Guam and the Republic of Palau. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)

