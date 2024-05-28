Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead, the senior enlisted advisor to the chief of the National Guard Bureau, speaks to Air Force Maj. Marvin Yamada, Jr., a mission crew commander in the Western Air Defense Sector, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, during a ceremony at the Ngarachamayong Cultural Center in downtown Koror, Palau, April 29, 2024. Military and government officials signed a declaration formalizing the nation's newest state partnership between the U.S. Territory of Guam and the Republic of Palau. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)
Washington Guardsman reconnects with Palauan roots through State Partnership Program
