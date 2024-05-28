Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington Guardsman reconnects with Palauan roots through State Partnership Program [Image 2 of 5]

    Washington Guardsman reconnects with Palauan roots through State Partnership Program

    KOROR, PALAU

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena 

    National Guard Bureau

    Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead, the senior enlisted advisor to the chief of the National Guard Bureau, speaks to Air Force Maj. Marvin Yamada, Jr., a mission crew commander in the Western Air Defense Sector, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, during a ceremony at the Ngarachamayong Cultural Center in downtown Koror, Palau, April 29, 2024. Military and government officials signed a declaration formalizing the nation's newest state partnership between the U.S. Territory of Guam and the Republic of Palau. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024
    Photo ID: 8442204
    VIRIN: 240428-Z-EP075-1002
    Resolution: 4734x3411
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: KOROR, PW
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

