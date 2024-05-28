Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead, the senior enlisted advisor to the chief of the National Guard Bureau, speaks to Air Force Maj. Marvin Yamada, Jr., a mission crew commander in the Western Air Defense Sector, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, during a ceremony at the Ngarachamayong Cultural Center in downtown Koror, Palau, April 29, 2024. Military and government officials signed a declaration formalizing the nation's newest state partnership between the U.S. Territory of Guam and the Republic of Palau. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)

Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 Location: KOROR, PW This work, Washington Guardsman reconnects with Palauan roots through State Partnership Program [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Elizabeth Pena