Collaborative Commanders: Pact for Unified Understanding

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - U.S. Army Col. Reid E. Furman, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin, 21st Theater Sustainment Command commanding general and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, Third Air Force commander, signs a memorandum of agreement with Nicole Rohead, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa command support agreements manager, in attendance at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 31, 2024. The purpose of this agreement is to identify and establish roles and responsibilities between U. S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, U. S. Army Europe and Africa, and U.S. Army Installation Management Command Directorate-Europe in providing inter-service support to the U.S. military and U.S. civilian populations within the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

