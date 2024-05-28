Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Collaborative Commanders: Pact for Unified Understanding

    Collaborative Commanders: Pact for Unified Understanding

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    86th Airlift Wing

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - U.S. Army Col. Reid E. Furman, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin, 21st Theater Sustainment Command commanding general and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, Third Air Force commander, signs a memorandum of agreement with Nicole Rohead, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa command support agreements manager, in attendance at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 31, 2024. The purpose of this agreement is to identify and establish roles and responsibilities between U. S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, U. S. Army Europe and Africa, and U.S. Army Installation Management Command Directorate-Europe in providing inter-service support to the U.S. military and U.S. civilian populations within the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 09:47
    Photo ID: 8442165
    VIRIN: 240531-F-IT949-1019
    Resolution: 6030x4186
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Collaborative Commanders: Pact for Unified Understanding, by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leaders
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    KMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT