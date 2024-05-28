Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ensuring aircraft operational safety through expert maintenance and repairs

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen of the 139th Maintenance Group, Missouri Air National Guard, tow a C-130 Hercules aircraft into the Newlon Hanger at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, May 29, 2024. Aircraft maintainers perform inspections, repairs, and preventative maintenance on aircraft to ensure operational safety and compliance with aviation safety standards. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)

    aircraft maintenance
    ANG
    C-130 Hercules

