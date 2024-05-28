Ensuring aircraft operational safety through expert maintenance and repairs

Airmen of the 139th Maintenance Group, Missouri Air National Guard, lower the jacks on a C-130 Hercules aircraft after conducting maintenance on it at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, May 29, 2024. Aircraft maintainers perform inspections, repairs, and preventative maintenance on aircraft to ensure operational safety and compliance with aviation safety standards.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)

