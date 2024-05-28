Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano celebrates Asian Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 5 of 7]

    Aviano celebrates Asian Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, signs a proclamation for Asian Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 31, 2024. The first official designation of May as ANHPI Heritage Month was signed into law in 1990. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

    This work, Aviano celebrates Asian Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

