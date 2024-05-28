Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano celebrates Asian Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 2 of 7]

    Aviano celebrates Asian Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A table with pictures and decor is displayed during the Asian Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration at Aviano Air Base, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 31, 2024. The month of May was decreed as ANHPI Heritage Month to recognize the accomplishments made by Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

    This work, Aviano celebrates Asian Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

