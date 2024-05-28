Aviano celebrates Asian Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month

A table with pictures and decor is displayed during the Asian Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration at Aviano Air Base, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 31, 2024. The month of May was decreed as ANHPI Heritage Month to recognize the accomplishments made by Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

