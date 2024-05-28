Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano celebrates Asian Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 1 of 7]

    Aviano celebrates Asian Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A table of decor is placed during the Asian Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 31, 2024. This month recognized the innumerable contributions, vibrant cultures and rich heritage of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders that enrich the U.S. and strengthen our Union. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    VIRIN: 240531-F-SH233-1027
    TAGS

    Aviano

