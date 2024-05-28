Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th AAMDC Conducts CBRN Training [Image 8 of 13]

    10th AAMDC Conducts CBRN Training

    GERMANY

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery conducts comprehensive Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) training near Landstuhl, Germany. The training session was designed to enhance the readiness and proficiency of Team 10 in handling CBRN threats. U.K. Maj. Ben Johnston, G5 Plans officer, stands unaffected by the gas.

