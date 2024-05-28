Headquarters and Headquarters Battery conducts comprehensive Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) training near Landstuhl, Germany. The training session was designed to enhance the readiness and proficiency of Team 10 in handling CBRN threats.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 08:30
|Photo ID:
|8442009
|VIRIN:
|240531-A-KX519-4576
|Resolution:
|6336x9504
|Size:
|30.11 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th AAMDC Conducts CBRN Training [Image 13 of 13], by CPT Alexander Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT