Lt. j.g. Newcomb transports bees

Lt. j.g. Kaylee Newcomb, the cyber officer assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), poses for a photo with a portable bee nest in San Diego, May 18, 2024. Newcomb safely removed the hive from Tripoli’s flight deck and relocated them to her homestead. (Photo courtesy of Lt. j.g. Kaylee Newcomb)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 06:38
