Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. j.g. Newcomb transports bees [Image 1 of 2]

    Lt. j.g. Newcomb transports bees

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Lt. j.g. Kaylee Newcomb, the cyber officer assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), relocates a bee nest in San Diego, May 18, 2024. Newcomb safely removed the hive from Tripoli’s flight deck and relocated them to her homestead. (Photo courtesy of Lt. j.g. Kaylee Newcomb)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 06:38
    Photo ID: 8441856
    VIRIN: 240518-N-CO542-1001
    Resolution: 1152x2048
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. j.g. Newcomb transports bees [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. j.g. Newcomb transports bees
    Lt. j.g. Newcomb transports bees

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    amphibious assault ship
    Navy
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT