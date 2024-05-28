A Pride Month graphic for amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7). Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 06:33
|Photo ID:
|8441851
|VIRIN:
|240528-N-ML799-1001
|Resolution:
|2400x2400
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Pride Month Graphic, by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
