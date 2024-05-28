NSA Souda Bay celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 30, 2024) Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, discusses the value of diversity during Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration with the theme of “Advancing Leaders Through Innovation” in The Anchor on May 30, 2024. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

