    NSA Souda Bay celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 1 of 5]

    NSA Souda Bay celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    GREECE

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 30, 2024) Chief Electronics Technician A.J. Ow, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, shares the story of Lieutenant Susan Ahn Cuddy during an Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration with the theme of “Advancing Leaders Through Innovation” in The Anchor on May 30, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 04:09
    Photo ID: 8441716
    VIRIN: 240530-N-EM691-1044
    Resolution: 6676x4451
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: GR
    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

