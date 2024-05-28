69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-52s execute Bomber Task Force 24-3

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off in support of Bomber Task Force 24-3 at RAF Fairford, England, May 28, 2024. The deployment of strategic bombers to Europe exemplify the United States’ steadfast support for NATO Allies and fortifies regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle Wilson)

