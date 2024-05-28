Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-52s execute Bomber Task Force 24-3 [Image 2 of 3]

    69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-52s execute Bomber Task Force 24-3

    RAF FAIRFORD, ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle Wilson 

    Minot Air Force Base

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron returns from a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 24-3 at RAF Fairford, England, May 28, 2024. The deployment of strategic bombers to Europe exemplify the United States’ steadfast support for NATO Allies and fortifies regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle Wilson)

    RAF Fairford
    Minot Air Force Base
    B-52H Stratofortress
    Allies and Partners
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Interoperability and Readiness

