69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-52s execute Bomber Task Force 24-3

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron returns from a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 24-3 at RAF Fairford, England, May 28, 2024. Multinational exercises enhance interoperability with NATO forces, strengthening the collective ability to respond to global threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle Wilson)

Date Taken: 05.28.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 Location: RAF FAIRFORD, ENG, GB