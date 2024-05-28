A 36th Airlift Squadron patch rests on the shoulder of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gabriela Don, 36th AS loadmaster, during the 36th AS change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 29, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass batons, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 02:30 Photo ID: 8441689 VIRIN: 240529-F-ID959-1134 Resolution: 5553x3695 Size: 9.13 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36th AS change of command [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.