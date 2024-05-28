U.S. Air Force Capt. Brendan King, 36th Airlift Squadron (AS) C-130J Super Hercules pilot, stands at attention in a formation during the 36th AS change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 29, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass batons, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 02:30 Photo ID: 8441687 VIRIN: 240529-F-ID959-1091 Resolution: 5859x3898 Size: 10.67 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36th AS change of command [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.