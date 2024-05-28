Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    36th AS change of command [Image 2 of 5]

    36th AS change of command

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jun Oh, 374th Operations Group commander, gives remarks during the 36th Airlift Squadron change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 29, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass batons, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 02:30
    Photo ID: 8441686
    VIRIN: 240529-F-ID959-1052
    Resolution: 5080x3380
    Size: 5.87 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th AS change of command [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    36th AS change of command
    36th AS change of command
    36th AS change of command
    36th AS change of command
    36th AS change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pacific Air Forces

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    TAGS

    Yokota
    Tradition
    Military
    USAF
    Change of Command
    36th Airlift Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT