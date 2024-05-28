Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota champions AANHPI culture during panel [Image 3 of 4]

    Yokota champions AANHPI culture during panel

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.22.2024

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Charles Murphy, 374th Medical Support Squadron senior enlisted leader, speaks to an audience in attendance for the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander heritage panel at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 22, 2024. Attendees were able to ask panel members questions and about their experiences as AANHPI. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

    heritage
    community
    Asian American
    Pacific Islander
    Native Hawaiian
    AANHPI

