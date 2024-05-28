Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota champions AANHPI culture during panel [Image 2 of 4]

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.22.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    374th Airlift Wing

    Leadership from across the 374th Airlift Wing form a panel during the opening remarks of the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander heritage panel at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 22, 2024. The month of May, nationally titled AANHPIHM, is a time to recognize and celebrate the contributions made in culture, innovation, and history by Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander peoples in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

