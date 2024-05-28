Yokota champions AANHPI culture during panel

Leadership from across the 374th Airlift Wing form a panel during the opening remarks of the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander heritage panel at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 22, 2024. The month of May, nationally titled AANHPIHM, is a time to recognize and celebrate the contributions made in culture, innovation, and history by Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander peoples in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 02:30
|Photo ID:
|8441678
|VIRIN:
|240522-F-SL055-1043
|Resolution:
|5680x3247
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
