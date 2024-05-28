Yokota champions AANHPI culture during panel

From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alvin Dela Peña, 373rd Training Squadron Detachment 15 aircraft hydraulics systems instructor, and Staff Sgt. Bryce Smith, 374th Communications Squadron command support staff craftsman, get food during the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Heritage panel at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 22, 2024. Attendees enjoyed lunch with a diverse choice of cuisine from the Pacific Islands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

