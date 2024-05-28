Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota champions AANHPI culture during panel [Image 1 of 4]

    Yokota champions AANHPI culture during panel

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alvin Dela Peña, 373rd Training Squadron Detachment 15 aircraft hydraulics systems instructor, and Staff Sgt. Bryce Smith, 374th Communications Squadron command support staff craftsman, get food during the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Heritage panel at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 22, 2024. Attendees enjoyed lunch with a diverse choice of cuisine from the Pacific Islands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

    heritage
    community
    Asian American
    Pacific Islander
    Native Hawaiian
    AANHPI

