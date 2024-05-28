III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines participate in Interoperability Exercise 24.2

U.S. Marines with Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force and Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit depart from simulated hostile building during Interoperability Exercise 24.2 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 24, 2024. INTEROP 24.2 is an exercise to enhance the 31st MEU’s ability to remain a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

Date Taken: 05.24.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP