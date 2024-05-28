A U.S. Marine with Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, secures a simulated enemy building during Interoperability Exercise 24.2 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 24, 2024. INTEROP 24.2 is an exercise to enhance the 31st MEU’s ability to remain a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 23:49 Photo ID: 8441508 VIRIN: 240524-M-WK421-1129 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 1.01 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines participate in Interoperability Exercise 24.2 [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Justin Cledera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.