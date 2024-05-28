U.S. Marines with Expeditionary Operations Training Group; III Marine Expeditionary Force and Maritime Raid Force; 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit secure the perimeter of a simulated enemy building during Interoperability Exercise 24.2 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 24, 2024. INTEROP 24.2 is an exercise to enhance the 31st MEU’s ability to remain a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 23:49
|Photo ID:
|8441507
|VIRIN:
|240524-M-WK421-1082
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines participate in Interoperability Exercise 24.2 [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Justin Cledera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
