Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines participate in Interoperability Exercise 24.2 [Image 3 of 9]

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines participate in Interoperability Exercise 24.2

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force and Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, secure the perimeter of a simulated hostile building during Interoperability Exercise 24.2 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 24, 2024. INTEROP 24.2 is an exercise to enhance the 31st MEU’s ability to remain a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 23:49
    Photo ID: 8441506
    VIRIN: 240524-M-WK421-1095
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines participate in Interoperability Exercise 24.2 [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Justin Cledera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines participate in Interoperability Exercise 24.2
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines participate in Interoperability Exercise 24.2
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines participate in Interoperability Exercise 24.2
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines participate in Interoperability Exercise 24.2
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines participate in Interoperability Exercise 24.2
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines participate in Interoperability Exercise 24.2
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines participate in Interoperability Exercise 24.2
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines participate in Interoperability Exercise 24.2
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines participate in Interoperability Exercise 24.2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    secure
    31st MEU
    raid
    Marines
    Marine Raid Force
    III EOTG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT