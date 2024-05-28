MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines prepare for Exercise Southern Jackaroo

U.S. Marines with Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, offload a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement during Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24 at Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, Australia, May 27, 2024. Members of MRF-D 24.3 deployed to Townsville Field Training Area, QLD, Australia to participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24, a multilateral combined arms exercise held with capabilities and personnel from the Australian Army, U.S. Army and Marine Corps, Papua New Guinea Defence Force, and the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force to increase interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)

