Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU Enters “The Den of Lions”

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Malaysian soldiers assigned to 9th Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), pose for a photo after jungle survival training during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, May 30, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysian armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
