Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU Enters “The Den of Lions” [Image 13 of 17]

    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU Enters “The Den of Lions”

    KUALA TERENGGANU, MALAYSIA

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A Malaysian Army survival instructor leads a class on shelter creation for U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Malaysian soldiers assigned to 9th Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), during jungle survival training during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, May 30, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysian armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 23:27
    Photo ID: 8441473
    VIRIN: 240530-M-HP224-1504
    Resolution: 7102x4737
    Size: 5.52 MB
    Location: KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
    Hometown: KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU Enters “The Den of Lions” [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU Enters “The Den of Lions”
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU Enters “The Den of Lions”
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU Enters “The Den of Lions”
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU Enters “The Den of Lions”
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU Enters “The Den of Lions”
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU Enters “The Den of Lions”
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU Enters “The Den of Lions”
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU Enters “The Den of Lions”
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU Enters “The Den of Lions”
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU Enters “The Den of Lions”
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU Enters “The Den of Lions”
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU Enters “The Den of Lions”
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU Enters “The Den of Lions”
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU Enters “The Den of Lions”
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU Enters “The Den of Lions”
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU Enters “The Den of Lions”
    Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU Enters “The Den of Lions”

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    BLT 1/5
    Tiger Strike
    Royal Malay Regiment
    usmcnews
    10th BDE (Para)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT