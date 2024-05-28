Malaysia Army Lt. Zarriq, right, a platoon commander assigned to 9th Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), leads a class about animal traps for U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Malaysian soldiers assigned to 9th Bn, RMR, 10th BDE (Para), during jungle survival training during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, May 30, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysian armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 23:27 Photo ID: 8441472 VIRIN: 240530-M-HP224-1599 Resolution: 8010x5343 Size: 4.57 MB Location: KUALA TERENGGANU, MY Hometown: KUALA TERENGGANU, MY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU Enters “The Den of Lions” [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.