Tiger Strike 24: 15th MEU Enters “The Den of Lions”

Malaysia Army Staff Sgt. Fikri, a survival instructor assigned to 18th Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), feeds water to a U.S. Marine assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit from the roots of a tree during jungle survival training during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, May 30, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysian armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
|05.30.2024
|05.30.2024 23:27
|KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
|KUALA TERENGGANU, MY
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
