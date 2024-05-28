Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tiger Strike 24: U.S. Marines, Malaysian Soldiers Conduct Urban Operations Training [Image 6 of 11]

    Tiger Strike 24: U.S. Marines, Malaysian Soldiers Conduct Urban Operations Training

    SRI PANNTAI, MALAYSIA

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Malaysian soldiers assigned to 9th Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), exchange techniques and procedures during an urban operations subject matter expert exchange during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, May 30, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysian armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corp photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)

    TAGS

    MOUT
    15th MEU
    Malaysia
    Partnership
    Royal Malay Regiment
    TigerStrike24

