Tiger Strike 24: U.S. Marines, Malaysian Soldiers Conduct Urban Operations Training

U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, observe Malaysian soldiers assigned to 9th Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), conduct speed reload drills during an urban operations subject matter expert exchange during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, May 30, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysian armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corp photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)

