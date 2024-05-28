USS Ralph Johnson Sailors Conduct M240B Maintenance

240530-N-NF288-053 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 30, 2024) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Jason Tran, from Falls Church, Virginia, conducts maintenance on an M240B aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the North Pacific Ocean, May 30. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 05.30.2024 Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN