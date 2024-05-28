Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson Sailors Conduct M240B Maintenance [Image 1 of 10]

    USS Ralph Johnson Sailors Conduct M240B Maintenance

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240530-N-NF288-001 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 30, 2024) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Jason Tran, from Falls Church, Virginia, conducts maintenance on an M240B aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the North Pacific Ocean, May 30. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 20:07
    Photo ID: 8441129
    VIRIN: 240530-N-NF288-8428
    Resolution: 6392x4261
    Size: 818.28 KB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: FALLS CHURCH, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson Sailors Conduct M240B Maintenance [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

